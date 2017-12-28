Over 900 bottles of alcohol seized across Cape Town beaches

This year, more than 900 bottles of alcohol were seized over the Christmas long weekend alone.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that liquor confiscations on beaches across Cape Town have hit a record high.

The City's JP Smith says: “The consumption of liquor on our beaches requires continued vigilance. With people finding new and innovative ways to try and consume their alcohol, more than 900 bottles of alcohol were confiscated on Christmas weekend alone.

This includes 492 beers, 293 ciders, 62 bottles of spirits and 53 bottles of wine.”

Smith says that this figure is likely to rise as confiscated bottles of alcohol are still being brought in.