Nkosi-Malobane: ANC not going the Zimbabwe route on land expropriation

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says that the ANC resolution on land expropriation without compensation is non-negotiable.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has told Eyewitness News that land expropriation without compensation will not be done irresponsibly and neither will it be at the risk of food security.

Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) adopted a resolution that the Constitution should change to allow for land redistribution without compensation.

But this has sparked anger from agricultural groups representing farmers, who say this will compromise food security.

“We’re not going to go the Zimbabwean route.”

Nkosi-Malobane says the resolution on land expropriation without compensation is non-negotiable.

“We’re not going to compromise on that one. We’ve tried land distribution without compensation and people are not helpful, it has not worked for us and it’s beginning to become a serious problem.”

During the ANC’s national conference last week, party members had heated debates on the matter.

Nkosi-Malobane says however that those in charge of giving black people their land back will be responsible.

“But we’ll also make sure that our people don’t end up suffering after the land has been taken back to them.”

She says it must be done in a manner that will ensure the new owners can use the land to produce food.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)