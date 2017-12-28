Mapisa-Nqakula: No discussions around sale of govt stake in Denel

Denel has faced financial strain, with fears it would not make salary payments in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says that her department has not been approached for any discussions around the sale of government's stake in state-owned arms manufacturer Denel.

The minister is responding to a report by the Business Day citing Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown's written parliamentary reply, where she reportedly said that government had not ruled out selling off its stake.

The ministry's Joy Peter says: “Any selling of government stake in Denel has not been discussed nor agreed upon by Cabinet.

“The SANDF, as the main stakeholder, hasn’t been consulted and there hasn’t been any discussions around selling of any government stake in Denel.”