[LISTEN] SACP: How will higher education be funded?

CapeTalk | The SACP's Alex Mashilo says that it is taxpayers that will foot the bill and have all the right to know where the money will come from.

CAPE TOWN - SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo welcomes the news that tertiary education for poor and working class students will be subsidised but says that President Jacob Zuma's silence on where the money will come from is a concern.

Mashilo says that it is taxpayers that will foot the bill and have all the right to know where the money will come from.

Listen to the audio above for more.