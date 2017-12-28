Popular Topics
[LISTEN] 'Communication breakdown between clinic & deceased child's mom'

| Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa visited the Daveyton clinic after a mother whose child died at Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng's church was allegedly turned away at the health facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa attributes the alleged bad treatment the mother of a deceased child received at the Daveyton Main Clinic to a 'communication breakdown' between her and health officials over queues.

Nontombi Gwam's daughter died at the Incredible Happenings church, led by Prophet Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng after she brought the child in for prayers.

Gwam says she'd previously taken the child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away when nurses told her there were no drips for the child. Gwam then turned to the church.

Ramokgopa visited the clinic earlier on Thursday after her department announced it would be investigating the allegations.

Eyewitness News's Clement Manyathela, standing in for Stephen Grootes, speaks to Ramokgopa shortly after her visit.

Listen to the audio above for more.

