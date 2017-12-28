IFP calls for unity to stamp out ukuthwala

This follows an incident where a 14-year-old Eastern Cape girl was forced in to an arranged marriage, known as ukuthwala, with a 26-year-old man.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on government to intensify its laws to bring to justice those who hide behind African cultures to commit crimes.

This follows an incident where a 14-year-old Eastern Cape girl was forced in to an arranged marriage, known as ukuthwala, with a 26-year-old man.

The teenager was rescued by the Hawks as she was forced to live with the man.

The IFP says that all leaders and people of goodwill should unite in stamping out the crime against girls.

Spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko says: “Robbing a child of his or her childhood, out of greed or whatever, is disgusting.

“So we wish to thank the police and other stakeholders who acted swiftly and rescued this young child, and we hope that the law will be very harsh on those who are behind this act.”