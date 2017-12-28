Glebelands murder suspect to face more charges
The suspect was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
JOHANNESBURG - The police in KwaZulu-Natal say that they expect to add additional charges against a suspect in the Glebelands hostel murders who was remanded in custody.
The suspect appeared in the Umlazi magistrates court on Wednesday.
He was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
KwaZulu-Natal police say they believe the suspect is linked to the murder of Tholakele Ngcangcatha, who was shot and killed at the hostel about four months ago.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane: "By the time he reappears in court, he'll be facing more charges."
