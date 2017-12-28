Family traumatised after alleged racism incident at Hartebeespoort resort

Sharon Nair and her family had travelled to Club Zanandi from Centurion for a Boxing Day visit.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman says her child was left traumatised after they were turned away from a Hartebeesport resort allegedly because they aren't white.

Sharon Nair and her family had travelled to Club Zanandi from Centurion for a Boxing Day visit.

Social media has caused an outcry over the alleged racism, with some attempting to contact the resort for answers.

Nair says her child couldn't understand why they were being turned away after their journey.

“I went to the garage because I had to go and quieten the kids because my little boy doesn’t really understand what was happening.

“He wanted to know, so I needed to explain to him why we weren’t allowed in there. Not you can’t bring up kids like that, knowing that there’s still differences between us.”

Another visitor says they are yet to have their deposit returned after booking and paying for their stay but being declined entry for the same reason.

“The whole website is in Afrikaans and luckily my wife is Afrikaans so we filled it in and everything. They accepted the booking and all that and you get to the gate on Friday afternoon and then they said we’re not allowed to come in, only white people are allowed to come in.”

Despite attempts to make contact, Club Zanandi hasn't been available for comment.