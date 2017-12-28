Dept to fight Oppenheimer firm's private OR Tambo terminal application
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that Home Affairs must provide the wealthy family with customs and immigration services at their exclusive terminal.
JOHANNESBURG - The government has vowed to fight and application by Fireblade Aviation to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Home Affairs Department must provide Fireblade with customs and immigration services.
The issue is now headed to the Constitutional Court.
In June, the court ruled that the department should allow the Oppenheimer aviation company to continue with its services.
However, the department appealed that ruling which was overturned by the court on Wednesday.
Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says the department has now approached the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision.
“Whilst we were appealing, the Oppenheimer family approached the court in an attempt to get us to abide by the decision of the court.”
