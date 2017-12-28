Daveyton clinic under investigation for allegedly turning away mom, sick child

In a statement read by a family member, Nontombi Gwam accuses the clinic nurses of claiming to be out of IV fluids and turning her away from the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says its investigating the Daveyton main clinic in Ekurhuleni following allegations that nurses there turned away a mother and her sickly three-year-old child over the weekend.

Nontombi Gwam says she took her daughter to the clinic on Saturday but was told that the institution didn’t have drips and therefore couldn’t help her.

The child later died at Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's Incredible Happenings Church the next day after her mother took her there seeking prayers.

In a statement read by a family member, Gwam accuses the clinic nurses of claiming to be out of IV fluids and turning her away from the premises.

“Nurse told me that they can’t help me and they said that they do not have any drips to assist the child and that I must take the child to the hospital.”

The Gauteng Health Department's Lesemang Matuke says they are investigating.

“I can confirm to you that no patient is allowed to be turned away in our facilities, no matter the situation. We’ll be investigating the matter.”

The Gwam family, supported by Pastor Mboro, have opened a culpable homicide case against the paramedics who responded to their distress call.

