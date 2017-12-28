CT underworld figures resume bail application

Security is expected to be tight at the court for a second consecutive day as Modack, Colin Booysen and three others resume their bail application.

CAPE TOWN - Five men who are linked to Cape Town's underworld and murky nightclub security industry are hoping to be released on bail on Thursday after spending nearly two weeks in police custody.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and three others will be applying for bail in the Cape Town magistrate's court today.

They were arrested on charges of extortion earlier this month.

Two others who are linked to Modack have since been granted bail on a charge relating to firearms.

Security is expected to be tight at the court for a second consecutive day as Modack, Colin Booysen and three others resume their bail application.

Booysen is the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen, who recently survived a hit at Cape Town International Airport.

The five accused are believed to be part of a gang trying to take control of the city's nighclub security industry, sparking a violent turfwar.

The men appeared in courtroom 16 yesterday under heavy police guard.

They're currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison.