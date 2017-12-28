CT tagging initiative sees lost kids reunited with families

US, Turkey mutually lift visa restrictions, ending months-long row
The City of Cape Town says that its child tagging initiative assisted with reuniting the families.
CAPE TOWN - Forty-three children have been reunited with their families after going missing while visiting Cape Town beaches.
The children went back home on Wednesday after all being seperated from their parents.
Spokesperson Wayne Dyason: "The use of a simple bracelet attached to the wrists of children visiting the beach. This allows officials to identify any lost children on the beach and return them to their parents."
