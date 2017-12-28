CT tagging initiative sees lost kids reunited with families

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

CT tagging initiative sees lost kids reunited with families

The City of Cape Town says that its child tagging initiative assisted with reuniting the families.

Beachgoers at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on 26 December 2017. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Beachgoers at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on 26 December 2017. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Forty-three children have been reunited with their families after going missing while visiting Cape Town beaches.

The children went back home on Wednesday after all being seperated from their parents.

The City of Cape Town says that its child tagging initiative assisted with reuniting the families.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason: "The use of a simple bracelet attached to the wrists of children visiting the beach. This allows officials to identify any lost children on the beach and return them to their parents."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA