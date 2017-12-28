CT police hunt Kalksteenfontein woman's killer

Ismah Hills (19) was gunned down on Boxing Day.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are searching for the killer of a Kalksteenfontein woman.

Ismah Hills (19) was gunned down on Boxing Day.

She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene.

The motive for her murder remains unclear at this stage as police are probing her killing.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "We've opened a murder case for further investigation. Anyone with any information about thsi fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or the Bishop Lavis police."