City of JHB probes attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinic

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

City of JHB probes attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinic

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the incident and called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility.

Picture: City of Joburg.
Picture: City of Joburg.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg’s Group Forensic and Investigations Services (GFIS) is probing a case of attempted burglary at Ennerdale Clinic after criminals tried to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the same clinic was burgled where a computer and a blood pressure machine were stolen.

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the incident and called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility.

She says operations at the clinic have not been affected and an extra security guard will be provided.

Phalatse says acts of criminality will not be tolerated.

“It’s concerning that Ennerdale clinic was once again targeted by criminals. In the last four to five months alone, a few of our facilities were targeted by criminals and these include Sol Plaatjies Clinic, Mid-Ennerdale Clinic, Rabie Ridge Clinic, Bophelong Clinic, Rosettenville Clinic, Bellavista Clinic and Tladi Clinic. Items that were stolen include computers, solar panels and even circuit breakers.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA