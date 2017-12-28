City of JHB probes attempted burglary at Ennerdale clinic

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the incident and called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg’s Group Forensic and Investigations Services (GFIS) is probing a case of attempted burglary at Ennerdale Clinic after criminals tried to gain entry into the health facility over the weekend.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the same clinic was burgled where a computer and a blood pressure machine were stolen.

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse has condemned the incident and called on the community of Ennerdale to assist in securing the facility.

She says operations at the clinic have not been affected and an extra security guard will be provided.

Phalatse says acts of criminality will not be tolerated.

“It’s concerning that Ennerdale clinic was once again targeted by criminals. In the last four to five months alone, a few of our facilities were targeted by criminals and these include Sol Plaatjies Clinic, Mid-Ennerdale Clinic, Rabie Ridge Clinic, Bophelong Clinic, Rosettenville Clinic, Bellavista Clinic and Tladi Clinic. Items that were stolen include computers, solar panels and even circuit breakers.”