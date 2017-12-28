City of CT to implement level 6 water restrictions in January

From 1 January 2018 excessive usage for domestic properties is classified as being in excess of 10,500 litres per month.

CAPE TOWN - Level 6 water restrictions will be implemented next week in Western Cape.

The latest water restrictions for the province water supply system follows the directive by the National Department of Water and Sanitation.

They are encouraging urban users to reduce their water usage by 45% and agricultural users to reduce consumption by 60%.

Properties, where households consume more than 10,500 litres per month, could be fitted with a water management device.

Furthermore, level 6 discourages the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.

Mayor Patricia de Lille's spokesperson Zara Nicholson said: “The daily water usage limit will remain at 87 litres per person irrespective of their location, unless targets continue to be missed, as it’s currently the case. We’ll then consider lowering the usage further in an effort to adhere to the new restrictions and also to avoid day zero when most of the taps will be turned off.”

DAM LEVELS DROP

Dam levels in Cape Town dropped to 32%, down from 33% last week.

The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a hundred years.

The municipality is implementing various water saving measures and is looking to future desalination projects to avoid a major water shortage.

Cape Town has always been a popular spot for holiday-makers with its beautiful beaches, trendy nightclubs and some of the best restaurants in the country.

But there are concerns that an influx of holidaymakers could push up water consumption.