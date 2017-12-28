City of CT to implement level 6 water restrictions in January
From 1 January 2018 excessive usage for domestic properties is classified as being in excess of 10,500 litres per month.
CAPE TOWN - Level 6 water restrictions will be implemented next week in Western Cape.
The latest water restrictions for the province water supply system follows the directive by the National Department of Water and Sanitation.
They are encouraging urban users to reduce their water usage by 45% and agricultural users to reduce consumption by 60%.
From 1 January 2018 excessive usage for domestic properties is classified as being in excess of 10,500 litres per month.
Properties, where households consume more than 10,500 litres per month, could be fitted with a water management device.
Furthermore, level 6 discourages the use of borehole water for outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.
Mayor Patricia de Lille's spokesperson Zara Nicholson said: “The daily water usage limit will remain at 87 litres per person irrespective of their location, unless targets continue to be missed, as it’s currently the case. We’ll then consider lowering the usage further in an effort to adhere to the new restrictions and also to avoid day zero when most of the taps will be turned off.”
DAM LEVELS DROP
Dam levels in Cape Town dropped to 32%, down from 33% last week.
The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a hundred years.
The municipality is implementing various water saving measures and is looking to future desalination projects to avoid a major water shortage.
Cape Town has always been a popular spot for holiday-makers with its beautiful beaches, trendy nightclubs and some of the best restaurants in the country.
But there are concerns that an influx of holidaymakers could push up water consumption.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.