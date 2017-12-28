Church Death: 'Mother tried her best to save child'

Latoya Gwam died at Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong on Sunday after the mother took her there to seek prayer.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the Daveyton Main Clinic accused of turning away a mother and her ill child is able to treat the child.

Three-year-old Latoya Gwam died at the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong on Sunday after the mother took her there to seek prayer.

Nontombi Gwam says nurses at the clinic told her they could not help her child because they didn’t have drips.

Ramokgopa says while an investigation into the child’s death is underway, the health condition could have been easily treated.

“Our health system can manage diarrhoea and dehydration of a child.”

She says despite accusations, the mother tried her best to save her child.

“She made an effort to go to different doctors but they were closed when she arrived. She says she finally found one open and the child got better. However, when the child fell ill again, she felt she should go to a church.”

The MEC is currently conducting an unscheduled visit to the clinic.

WATCH: Pastor Mboro opens case after child's death at his church

CLAIMS AND COUNTERCLAIMS

Gauteng police say the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has requested for a further investigation into Pastor Motsoeneng’s case before it is placed on the court roll.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services paramedics opened an assault case on Sunday, accusing him of assault and refusing them access to little Latoya.

However, Gwam with the encouragement of Pastor Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, has also opened a culpable homicide case against the paramedics.

The death of the three-year-old has seen cases and counter cases between the Ekurhuleni EMS, the child’s mother and Pastor Mboro.

Paramedics maintain that they were refused entry into the Incredible Happenings Church to help the child, while Pastor Mboro claims they simply delayed giving aid.

Mboro says the assault case against him is just a distraction.

“I knew that it’s a false case and I didn’t regret going through that process because I was speaking for the voiceless child and mother, who were neglected. People opened those case to cover themselves (sic).”