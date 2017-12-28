Cape Town dam levels drop

The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a hundred years.

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in Cape Town have dropped to 32%, down from 33% last week.

The municipality is implementing various water saving measures and is looking to future desalination projects to avoid a majory water shortage.

Cape Town has always been a popular spot for holiday-makers with its beautiful beaches, trendy nightclubs and some of the best restaurants in the country.

Tourism is a boon for the local economy, but in the midst of a drought, how will the city cope?

There are concerns that an influx of holidaymakers could push up water consumption.

However, the city's Water and Sanitation Department says that there's no reason to worry because the inflow of tourists has been offset by Capetonians leaving to vacation elsewhere.

City officials want to avoid what they've termed day zero, that's the day taps could run dry.

Level six water restrictions will be imposed in January.

It will mean that households using more than 10,500 litres per month could face fines and penalties.

In a notice published in the provincial government gazette earlier this month, the city says that further restrictions are necessary.

The new restrictions will mean that non-residential properties will have to reduce consumption by 45%, while agricultural users will have to lower their water use by 60%.

The use of borehole water for outdoor purposes is being discouraged, to preserve groundwater.

No watering and irrigation will be allowed from municipal drinking water.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.