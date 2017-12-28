Afropunk organisers apologise after Solange withdraws from Fest
Solange Knowles announced on Wednesday night that she will not be performing at the Afropunk Fest Joburg.
CAPE TOWN - Afropunk Joburg organisers have reached out to fans following an announcement that Solange Knowles will no longer be performing at the event.
Organisers have apologised for the last-minute change while assuring fans of their appreciation for the “overwhelming, positive support“.
“We only learned that Solange would not be attending this year’s festival within the last day. We value her as an artist and above all as a human being and understand that her health is paramount.”
The 30-year-old singer wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, where she revealed that she has been battling with Autonomic Disorder in “the last five months”.
“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share...However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE.”
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
In a statement, Afropunk organisers say that they have tried to get another artist(s) to complete the line-up.
“In the short time since we have known, we have reached out to multiple artists and friends, but most acts are already booked or otherwise busy for New Year’s Eve.”
Afropunk says it is a community and has never been about one individual act.
"Unfortunately, sometimes line-ups change, which is why our ticket policy states that artists are subject to change."
Afropunk Fest will take place on 30 and 31 December.
2017 Afropunk Joburg Line Up:
Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals, Laura Mvula, King Tha vs BLK JKS, Theo Parrish, Black Motion, Okzharp & Manthe Ribane, Blitz The Ambassador, Nakhane, TCIYF, Spoek Mathambo, Petite Noir, The Brother Moves On, Jojo Abot, DOOKOOM, Gods Sons & Daughter, Thebe, Sho Madjozi, Stiff Pap, DJ LAG & Friends, Rudeboyz, DJ Cleo, Kid Fonque, DJ Doowap, The Alvhinator, Tha Cutt, Urban Village, Nonku Phiri, Radio 123, Automatic Live, DJ Kenzhero, Anais B, Just Themba, Pussy Party DJs.
