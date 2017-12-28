Afropunk organisers apologise after Solange withdraws from Fest

Solange Knowles announced on Wednesday night that she will not be performing at the Afropunk Fest Joburg.

CAPE TOWN - Afropunk Joburg organisers have reached out to fans following an announcement that Solange Knowles will no longer be performing at the event.

Organisers have apologised for the last-minute change while assuring fans of their appreciation for the “overwhelming, positive support“.

“We only learned that Solange would not be attending this year’s festival within the last day. We value her as an artist and above all as a human being and understand that her health is paramount.”

The 30-year-old singer wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, where she revealed that she has been battling with Autonomic Disorder in “the last five months”.

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share...However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE.”

In a statement, Afropunk organisers say that they have tried to get another artist(s) to complete the line-up.

“In the short time since we have known, we have reached out to multiple artists and friends, but most acts are already booked or otherwise busy for New Year’s Eve.”

Afropunk says it is a community and has never been about one individual act.

"Unfortunately, sometimes line-ups change, which is why our ticket policy states that artists are subject to change."

Afropunk Fest will take place on 30 and 31 December.

STATEMENT REGARDING SOLANGE & AFROPUNK JOBURG - 28 DECEMBER. Read here: https://t.co/iQhM76znMt — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) December 28, 2017

2017 Afropunk Joburg Line Up:

Anderson.Paak and The Free Nationals, Laura Mvula, King Tha vs BLK JKS, Theo Parrish, Black Motion, Okzharp & Manthe Ribane, Blitz The Ambassador, Nakhane, TCIYF, Spoek Mathambo, Petite Noir, The Brother Moves On, Jojo Abot, DOOKOOM, Gods Sons & Daughter, Thebe, Sho Madjozi, Stiff Pap, DJ LAG & Friends, Rudeboyz, DJ Cleo, Kid Fonque, DJ Doowap, The Alvhinator, Tha Cutt, Urban Village, Nonku Phiri, Radio 123, Automatic Live, DJ Kenzhero, Anais B, Just Themba, Pussy Party DJs.