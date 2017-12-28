AA: Fuel prices set for hefty drop

The association says it expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre, diesel by 26 cents and illuminating paraffin by 28 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says fuel prices are set for a hefty drop due to the rand’s strong performance against the US dollar since mid-November.

The association says it expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre, diesel by 26 cents and illuminating paraffin by 28 cents in January.

It says this is despite higher international oil prices this month.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “The rand has had a very strong run against the dollar since the middle of December, gaining considerable grounds after the ANC electoral conference chose Cyril Ramaphosa as the new leader of the party. The rand and by extension fuel prices have proven vulnerable to political developments in South Africa over the past year.”