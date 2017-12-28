AA: Fuel prices set for hefty drop
The association says it expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre, diesel by 26 cents and illuminating paraffin by 28 cents.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says fuel prices are set for a hefty drop due to the rand’s strong performance against the US dollar since mid-November.
The association says it expects petrol to decrease by up to 34 cents a litre, diesel by 26 cents and illuminating paraffin by 28 cents in January.
It says this is despite higher international oil prices this month.
Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “The rand has had a very strong run against the dollar since the middle of December, gaining considerable grounds after the ANC electoral conference chose Cyril Ramaphosa as the new leader of the party. The rand and by extension fuel prices have proven vulnerable to political developments in South Africa over the past year.”
Popular in Local
-
Should ConCourt side with opposition, will MPs vote to impeach Zuma?
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
ConCourt to deliver Zuma impeachment ruling on Friday
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 December 2017
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'
-
Robbie Malinga’s family calls on fans to continue supporting his music
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.