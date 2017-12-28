4 traffic officials to appear in court for fraud and corruption
The vehicle examiners are suspected of mastering a scam at a testing station in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Four traffic officials are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrates court on Thursday morning on charges of fraud and corruption after allegedly using identity documents belonging to dead people to issue fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates.
The vehicle examiners are suspected of masterminding a scam at a testing station in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Two of the examiners were arrested at the station last week and spent the Christmas weekend behind bars, while the other two are expected to hand themselves over at the Pretoria police station this morning.
The Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC)'s Simon Zwane says: “We strongly condemn these kinds of practices and they’re a big contributing factor to the high traffic accidents that we see in our country and it’s part of the efforts to improve safety on the roads.
“We’re focusing on fraud, corruption and bribery.”
These arrests bring the number of suspects nabbed in connection with fraud and corruption since the start of the festive season to 28.
