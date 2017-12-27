Zuma to host party for KZN senior citizens

President Zuma is expected to host more than 5,000 senior citizens from the Nkandla area and its surrounds.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to host the 16th annual senior citizens Christmas party in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The event will be held at Mnyakana High School in Nkandla.

The Presidency says that Zuma will hand out gifts to his guests, while they will be entertained by a variety of musicians.