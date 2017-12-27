Zuma to host party for KZN senior citizens

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zuma to host party for KZN senior citizens

President Zuma is expected to host more than 5,000 senior citizens from the Nkandla area and its surrounds.

President Jacob Zuma hands over Christmas gifts and food parcels during the annual Christmas Party celebration for senior citizens in Durban 24 December, 2017. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Jacob Zuma hands over Christmas gifts and food parcels during the annual Christmas Party celebration for senior citizens in Durban 24 December, 2017. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to host the 16th annual senior citizens Christmas party in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The event will be held at Mnyakana High School in Nkandla.

Zuma is expected to host more than 5,000 senior citizens from the Nkandla area and its surrounds.

The Presidency says that Zuma will hand out gifts to his guests, while they will be entertained by a variety of musicians.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA