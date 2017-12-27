Popular Topics
Woman shocked after being turned away from 'white only' Hartebeespoort resort

Sharon Nair says her and her family were denied entry to the resort when they decided to drive to Klub Zanandi from centurion without a booking on Tuesday.

The Klub Zanandi resort in Hartebeespoort. Picture: zanandi.co.za
The Klub Zanandi resort in Hartebeespoort. Picture: zanandi.co.za
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A woman says she's shocked after her family was allegedly turned away from a Hartebeespoort resort because they are not white.

Sharon Nair says they were denied entry to the resort when they decided to drive to Klub Zanandi from Centurion without a booking on Tuesday.

There has been an outcry on social media, with South Africans using the #CountryDuty hashtag to call out the resort.

Nair says upon arriving, they were told it’s for whites only.

“It’s not fair that we’re still being treated like this and you know what during the Christmas festive season, we are supposed to be happy with our family. And to get these people treat us like that, it’s not fair.”

Despite attempts to contact the resort, Club Zanandi hasn't been available to comment on the claims.

