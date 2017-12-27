WC sees slight drop in road deaths during festive season
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says last year over the same period a total of 132 people died on the province’s roads.
CAPE TOWN - The number of road deaths in the Western Cape has dipped slightly over the same period last year.
But with 126 fatalities reported since 1 December, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says this number is still a concern.
The provincial traffic department claims people are still not adhering to the rules of the road.
Africa says last year over the same period, a total of 132 people died on the province’s roads.
“Really a great concern to us is our pedestrians and we would like to urge our pedestrians to please when you out on our roads especially at night time, please wear light clothes.”
Africa adds that motorists who overtake illegally are also a major contributor to the fatalities.
Popular in Local
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’
-
Family: Robbie Malinga had stage four pancreatic cancer
-
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'
-
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.