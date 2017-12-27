WC sees slight drop in road deaths during festive season

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says last year over the same period a total of 132 people died on the province’s roads.

CAPE TOWN - The number of road deaths in the Western Cape has dipped slightly over the same period last year.

But with 126 fatalities reported since 1 December, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says this number is still a concern.

The provincial traffic department claims people are still not adhering to the rules of the road.

Africa says last year over the same period, a total of 132 people died on the province’s roads.

“Really a great concern to us is our pedestrians and we would like to urge our pedestrians to please when you out on our roads especially at night time, please wear light clothes.”

Africa adds that motorists who overtake illegally are also a major contributor to the fatalities.