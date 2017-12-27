WC Christmas long weekend road death toll rises to 10

Ten people have lost their lives on Western Cape roads over the Christmas long weekend.

Traffic officials were out in full force over the past few days conducting roadblocks and vehicle searches across the province.

A three-year-old is among the victims.

The child and a taxi driver died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into parked cars along the main road in Grabouw.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “We had two pedestrians die on our roads over the Christmas long weekend. One was killed on the N1 De Doorns and the other on Tuesday night on the R43 near Hermanus on Houston Road.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)