Valhalla Park residents hoping to rebuild after devastating fire
The blaze broke out in the 7de Laan informal settlement on Tuesday, displacing more than 300 shack dwellers.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Valhalla Park residents is hoping to rebuild their lives after a fire destroyed their homes.
The blaze broke out in the 7de Laan informal settlement on Tuesday, displacing more than 300 shack dwellers.
The City of Cape Town says an unattended stove caused the incident.
Those affected sat on the side of a field on Wednesday, watching municipal officials remove the rubble from where their homes once stood.
Some have lost everything in the fire which occurred a day after Christmas.
Resident Yvonne Wyers said: “I came out, I saw a lot of flames and stuff I said 'neighbours get up, get up' and when we got out, the flames came over.”
The city's disaster team is assisting them with the necessary relief aid.
