Valhalla Park fire victims spend night in community hall

A blaze tore through the 7de Laan informal settlement during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - More than 500 people who lost their homes and all their belongings in a fire in Valhalla Park have spent the night in a Community Hall in the area.

A blaze tore through the 7de Laan Informal Settlement during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town officials, NGO’s and local residents have come to the aid of the fire victims.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

Local ward councillor Jonathan Cupido said: “Sadly, the area has been completely destroyed… there’s nothing left. All the people are at their structures, clearing the area and protecting the metal that they saved. Since they lost everything, they are selling the metal, so they could get a few funds.”

Cupido says these residents will have to spend the next few nights in the multipurpose centre until they can start rebuilding their homes.

“We’re also calling on the community that can assist to please do. Especially with food and clothing as people have lost everything.”

