Uber warns of price surge on New Year's Eve
It says that this is due to a high demand for rides while there are few drivers on the road.
JOHANNESBURG - With Uber users fuming on social media about inflated prices this festive season, the transport service says that prices will go even higher on New Year's Eve.
It says that this is due to a high demand for rides while there are few drivers on the road.
Uber says that this dynamic pricing will encourage more drivers to get out on the road to serve people on the busiest night of the year.
Spokesperson Samantha Allenberg says that when the demand is high, it also causes the prices to go up.
Allenberg has likened the pricing to those of the hotels and airlines during the busy periods.
