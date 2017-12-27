Traffic officer placed on leave after crash with alleged drunk teen driver
The officer had to be hospitalised after a car crashed into him along Klipheuwel Road in Stellenbosch on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape traffic official has been placed on leave to fully recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident.
The driver of the other vehicle, a teenager, had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the alleged drunk driver was also not in possession of a license.
“The driver of the other vehicle, an 18-year-old, was arrested for drinking and driving and driving a motor vehicle without a license. Our officer will be off from work for the next two weeks. Luckily, his injuries are not that serious.”
