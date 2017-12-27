Traffic officer placed on leave after crash with alleged drunk teen driver

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Traffic officer placed on leave after crash with alleged drunk teen driver

The officer had to be hospitalised after a car crashed into him along Klipheuwel Road in Stellenbosch on Monday.

FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services officer. Picture: EWN
FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services officer. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape traffic official has been placed on leave to fully recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident.

The officer had to be hospitalised after a car crashed into him along Klipheuwel Road in Stellenbosch on Monday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a teenager, had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says the alleged drunk driver was also not in possession of a license.

“The driver of the other vehicle, an 18-year-old, was arrested for drinking and driving and driving a motor vehicle without a license. Our officer will be off from work for the next two weeks. Luckily, his injuries are not that serious.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA