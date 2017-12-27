Suspect in Glebelands murders remanded in custody after court appearance
KZN police say they believe the suspect is linked to the murder of Tholakele Ngcangcatha, who was shot and killed at the hostel about four months ago.
JOHANNESBURG - A suspect in the Glebelands hostel murders has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The hostel is notorious for being the site of killings where hit squads are allegedly based.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said: “A 32-year-old man appeared today at the Umlazi Magistrates Court facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition. He was remanded in custody for further investigation.”
