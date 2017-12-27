RTMC: Over 37,000 speeding tickets issued since start of festive season

RTMC warns those planning to be on the road during the weekend of the New Year to respect road traffic rules.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says over 37,000 speeding tickets have been issued across the country since the start of the festive season

The corporation says while its pleased that motorists appear to have planned their travels over Christmas better, it's warning those planning to be on the road during the weekend of the new year to respect road traffic rules.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane says traffic police will not tolerate lawlessness.

“We know there’ll be many New Year’s Eve parties. We will be intensifying our efforts in all identified areas where the parties will be taking place.”