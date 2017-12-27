RTMC: Over 37,000 speeding tickets issued since start of festive season
RTMC warns those planning to be on the road during the weekend of the New Year to respect road traffic rules.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says over 37,000 speeding tickets have been issued across the country since the start of the festive season
The corporation says while its pleased that motorists appear to have planned their travels over Christmas better, it's warning those planning to be on the road during the weekend of the new year to respect road traffic rules.
Spokesperson Simon Zwane says traffic police will not tolerate lawlessness.
“We know there’ll be many New Year’s Eve parties. We will be intensifying our efforts in all identified areas where the parties will be taking place.”
Popular in Local
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’
-
Family: Robbie Malinga had stage four pancreatic cancer
-
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'
-
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.