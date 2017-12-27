Robbie Malinga fans encouraged to celebrate his life
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Arts and Culture has encouraged all music lovers and fans of Robbie Malinga to pay their respects by celebrating his life at his memorial service.
Tributes for Afro-pop music legend continue to pour in as family and friends visit his home.
The 49-year-old musician, who suffered from anaemia, died on Christmas Day, but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.
Malinga, who lived in northern Johannesburg, has been fondly remembered on social media and at home where family and friends have been visiting the family to pay their respects.
“We used to dance to his songs while growing up.”
That’s Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko fondly remembering some of the hits produced by Malinga.
She was one of the guests visiting Malinga’s Fourways home at the gated estate in Northern Johannesburg on Tuesday.
“Already in heaven… he’s with the likes of Senyaka, Bra Dash, Sifiso and Lundi. Imagine what they’re doing in heaven… they’re composing many songs and dancing. God must be telling them to turn down the noise (sic).”
CEO of Recording Industry South Africa Nhlanhla Sibisi says Malinga was a talented man who changed the kwaito scene.
“He had a strange sense of humour but he always kept people laughing. A passionate person, he always put his heart into whatever he did... whether it was music or lifestyle.”
The memorial service is scheduled for 11am on Wednesday.
