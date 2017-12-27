'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'

Many say this is a loss to the African music industry as they remember Malinga’s award-winning hits and the role he played in the industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of music maestro Robbie Malinga says he died surrounded by family members after inviting them over for Christmas

Many say this is a loss to the African music industry as they remember Malinga’s award-winning hits and the role he played in South African music.

Malinga died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves his wife Anne and two children.

Friends and family gathered at his Fourways home to pay their respects while fans, government officials and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their sadness.

Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza says Malinga passed away surrounded by his loved ones including his wife, children, in-laws, parents and brother.

“On Christmas Day he invited the wife’s family, all of them, the grannies and his family as the Malingas. And they enjoyed.”

Malinga’s sister in-law Tumi Modubu says he was a good husband and father.

“He was a loving, caring person. He loved his wife unconditionally. He loved his kids unconditionally and he never used to judge anyone.”

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, and the funeral will be at Rhema Church next Tuesday.

