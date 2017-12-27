Popular Topics
Go

Rescuers on alert as revellers flock to beaches

Numerous drowning incidents have already been recorded at many coastal spots.

Beachgoers at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on 26 December 2017. Picture: City of Cape Town.
Beachgoers at Kalk Bay in Cape Town on 26 December 2017. Picture: City of Cape Town.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescuers remain on high alert as locals and visitors continue to flock to beaches across the country.

The beach is a popular destination during the festive season.

Numerous drowning incidents have already been recorded at many coastal spots.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Cleeve Robertson is urging bathers to be vigilant.

"Unfortunately Richard's Bay has had some deaths this year and all along our coast, in patches... the Eastern Cape, Port St John's and in the Western Cape... tragedy at Gordons Bay with a father dying yesterday and fortunately his son being rescued fishing on the rocks."

