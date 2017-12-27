Rescuers on alert as revellers flock to beaches
Numerous drowning incidents have already been recorded at many coastal spots.
CAPE TOWN - Sea rescuers remain on high alert as locals and visitors continue to flock to beaches across the country.
The beach is a popular destination during the festive season.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Cleeve Robertson is urging bathers to be vigilant.
"Unfortunately Richard's Bay has had some deaths this year and all along our coast, in patches... the Eastern Cape, Port St John's and in the Western Cape... tragedy at Gordons Bay with a father dying yesterday and fortunately his son being rescued fishing on the rocks."
