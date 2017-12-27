Rand hits 9-month high against greenback

Economists say it has firmed on continued positive sentiment following Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC leader.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand has hit its strongest level against the dollar in nine months hitting R12,39 to the greenback earlier today.

Economists say it has firmed on continued positive sentiment following Cyril Ramaphosa's election as the African National Congress (ANC) leader.

However, they say the local currency is not alone, as a number of emerging market currencies have also strengthened against the dollar.