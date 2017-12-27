Rand firms as positive sentiment lures bulls
Volumes were thin following holidays on Monday and Tuesday, exaggerating moves in either direction.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand inched firmer on Wednesday, still riding the wave of positive sentiment following Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as the leader of the ruling African National Congress and also helped by a global rally in resource prices.
At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.08% firmer at R12.4975 per dollar compared to a close of R12.5075 in overnight trading in New York.
Volumes were thin following holidays on Monday and Tuesday, exaggerating moves in either direction. The currency lost ground in the Asian and US sessions before recovering, with trade mainly at the R12.50 technical mark.
The unit is now trading below its 200-day moving average, a confirmation of the firmer price trend likely to spur further buying as investors who were short the rand looked to position for the bull rally.
Commodity prices hit multi-year highs, although gold edged slightly lower, as optimistic views on Chinese demand for metals and higher oil prices aided resource-linked currencies.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.56%.
Bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 unchanged at 8.715%.
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.