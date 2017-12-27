Public urged to refrain from starting fires in restricted zones
A blaze broke out in the Du Toitskloof mountains near Worcester over the weekend and took firefighters almost two days to extinguish.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands District Municipality has once again urged the public to refrain from starting fires in restricted zones.
More than 2,000 hectares of fynbos were destroyed in the fire.
The municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto said: “Although no foul play is expected, it’s important to note that about 93% of fires are caused by humans, which means people are not using our natural resources effectively and responsibly.“
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
