Pastor Mboro: Paramedics killed an innocent child

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng says he is accompanying the mother to open a culpable homicide case against paramedics, accusing them of failing to save the child.

JOHANNESBURG - Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has denied that he assaulted emergency services, who attended to a child who had collapsed during a service at his church on Sunday.

Motsoeneng says he prayed for Latoya Gwam and managed to revive her after she stopped breathing but the paramedics refused to take her to the ambulance.

He has denied that he blocked paramedics at his Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong.

“They killed that innocent child and the mother now in pain. And that’s all I care about. The rest of the things I don’t care about them.”

However, Emergency Services’ spokesperson William Ntladi says they have opened an assault case against Mboro.

The mother has also opened a case against Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' paramedics.

Nontombi Gwam has accused the paramedics of taking too long to arrive at the church and refusing to provide medical assistance when they arrived.

A visibly distraught Gwam was the Alberton police station with a bandaged foot, comforted by Motsoeneng.

In a statement read by a family member, the child’s mother blames the paramedics for not arriving on time.

"The ambulance arrived approximately 90 minutes after the first call was made. Thabile Mbala also phoned the EMS and was told by the person that she spoke with that she is reporting something that is not a serious matter as they too have children that are sick."

But Gwam says she was the one assaulted by the paramedics, who hit her on the foot with an oxygen tank when she insisted they help her daughter.

#Mboro Pastor Motsoeneng is accusing paramedics of failing to save the three year old and wants her mother to open a culpable homocide case against the paramedics. On the other hand paramedics have opened an assault case against Motsoeneng. HM pic.twitter.com/q7lX7zUTFm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2017