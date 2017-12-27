Paramedics 'did everything' to save child who died at Pastor Mboro’s church

The toddler’s mother had initially taken her child to prophet Paseka Motsoeneng’s church to be prayed for by the Pastor Mboro.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Services officials say they did everything in their power to save a sickly three-year-old child who died at prophet Paseka Motsoeneng’s church in Katlehong on the East Rand.

The toddler’s mother had initially taken her child there to be prayed for by Motsoeneng, famously known as Pastor Mboro, but the child died in front of congregants during a service on Sunday.

Paramedics rushed to Katlehong where Mboro insisted that they take the child to a hospital, but authorities say the little girl was already dead at that time.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services’ William Ntaldi says: “Paramedics were called for a collapsed case. On arrival, they found the child in the hands of the pastor, who brought the child into the ambulance. The paramedics treated the child before she was declared dead.”

#Mboro Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng arrives at the Alberton Police Station with the mother of the 3year old who died at his Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong on Sunday. He says he is accompanying her to open a case against paramedics. HM pic.twitter.com/tJ7qqNBYM8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2017

A post-mortem will now be conducted while the church has accused emergency services of being negligent.

At the same time, police are investigating a case of assault after the pastor allegedly manhandled one of the paramedics.