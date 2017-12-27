NW police hunt suspects after deadly business robbery

North-West police say they have launched a manhunt following a business robbery which led to the death of a petrol attendant in Mmabatho.

JOHANNESBURG - North-West police say they have launched a manhunt following a business robbery which led to the death of a petrol attendant in Mmabatho outside Mahikeng.

Authorities say four armed suspects entered the petrol station in the early hours of Tuesday morning and blew up the safe.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and gunned down a 34-year-old attendant as they were leaving the store.

The police say the suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which they later abandoned and continued on foot as they were chasing them.

Spokesperson Amanda Funani says: “The police managed to recover the money that was taken during the robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in August. An investigation into the matter continues.”