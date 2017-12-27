Northern Cape police arrest alleged money launderer

The suspect was in possession of close to 150 South African ID documents, two ID application papers and almost 40 Sassa pension cards.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a busy long weekend for Northern Cape law enforcement.

Since Friday, the Northern Cape crime intelligence arrested several suspects on charges ranging from being in possession of drugs, money laundering and live ammunition.

The police’s Colonel Mohale Ramatseba says that law enforcement nabbed a suspected money launderer in Prieska.

#sapsNC #SAPS members of Kimberley POP and De Aar Crime Intelligence made a breakthrough with the arrests of 4 suspects in Prieska for dealing and possession of drug and money laundering. SW #SaferFestiveSeasonhttps://t.co/GaAFwZXM19 pic.twitter.com/w250pcFNNN — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 25, 2017

The suspect was in possession of about 150 South African identity documents, two ID application papers and almost 40 Sassa pension cards.

The alleged money launderer also had 81 bank cards, 15 retail account cards and 19 rounds of ammunition.

Two more suspects were arrested in the same town for carrying mandrax.

Police say a fourth suspect was arrested for being in possession of tik and mandrax worth about R10,000.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local magistrates court this week.

