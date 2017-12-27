Northern Cape police arrest alleged money launderer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Northern Cape police arrest alleged money launderer

The suspect was in possession of close to 150 South African ID documents, two ID application papers and almost 40 Sassa pension cards.

Cards and cash seized by Northern Cape police from an alleged money launderer in Prieska. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Cards and cash seized by Northern Cape police from an alleged money launderer in Prieska. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a busy long weekend for Northern Cape law enforcement.

Since Friday, the Northern Cape crime intelligence arrested several suspects on charges ranging from being in possession of drugs, money laundering and live ammunition.

The police’s Colonel Mohale Ramatseba says that law enforcement nabbed a suspected money launderer in Prieska.

The suspect was in possession of about 150 South African identity documents, two ID application papers and almost 40 Sassa pension cards.

The alleged money launderer also had 81 bank cards, 15 retail account cards and 19 rounds of ammunition.

Two more suspects were arrested in the same town for carrying mandrax.

Police say a fourth suspect was arrested for being in possession of tik and mandrax worth about R10,000.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local magistrates court this week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA