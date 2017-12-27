Gauteng Safety MEC concerned by rise in road fatalities

Deeply concerned about the number of people who have died on Gauteng roads this festive season, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called an urgent meeting.

The numbers have already exceeded 2016’s statistics.

In 2016, 200 people died on the province’s roads, but the number has already gone past this, with the New Year celebrations still around the corner.

Nkosi-Malobane says that in most instances young drivers are the ones who are responsible.

“Driver and pedestrian behaviour has been responsible for most of the road fatalities that have happened in the province. As we speak, the contributing factor to our fatalities is speed and drinking and driving.”