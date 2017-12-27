Gauteng Safety MEC concerned by rise in road fatalities
Deeply concerned about the number of people who have died on Gauteng roads this festive season, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called an urgent meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - Deeply concerned about the number of people who have died on Gauteng roads this festive season, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called an urgent meeting.
The numbers have already exceeded 2016’s statistics.
In 2016, 200 people died on the province’s roads, but the number has already gone past this, with the New Year celebrations still around the corner.
Nkosi-Malobane says that in most instances young drivers are the ones who are responsible.
“Driver and pedestrian behaviour has been responsible for most of the road fatalities that have happened in the province. As we speak, the contributing factor to our fatalities is speed and drinking and driving.”
Popular in Local
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’
-
Family: Robbie Malinga had stage four pancreatic cancer
-
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'
-
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.