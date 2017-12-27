Nkosi-Malobane calls on young drivers to be responsible

Last year 200 people died on the province's roads from the beginning of December to the end of January.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on motorists, especially young drivers to be more responsible on the province’s roads, with the death toll for the festive season already exceeding last year’s statistics for the same period.

Nkosi-Malobane says she’s extremely concerned about the statistics so far, with the new year’s celebrations still to come.

“We are worried, the numbers are not decreasing, they are actually increasing.”

She says in most instances, young female drivers between the ages 18 and 35 years were driving during fatal crashes.

“[We're] Focusing on ladies now because some of them they drink and drive and they know that in most cases when we stop cars, we only stop cars that are driven by young men that [we suspect] are drinking and driving.”

Gauteng metro police are expected to step up visibility and roadblocks for the rest of the festive season.

Nkosi-Malobane says this year, taxi drivers are well behaved on the province’s roads.

She says young people must learn to respect traffic laws because in most instances, they are the culprits responsible for fatal car crashes.

The MEC says parents must take responsibility for their children.

“And when a child dies at a young age because of an accident then there’s something seriously wrong. That’s why we’re pleading with our communities.”

Nkosi-Malobane says the road carnage has to stop.

“Our people don’t have respect for the rules of the road.”

Fifty-nine pedestrians have also been killed this month.