More than 550 car accidents in Mpumalanga in December, say authorities

Officials say that this is a 16% decrease from the same period last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says that it has recorded over 550 car accidents in the province since the beginning of the month.

Officials say that this is a 16% decrease from the same period last year.

Four people were killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday on the N4 toll road near Nelspruit.

The department's Joseph Mabuza: "We always call for calm and patience on the road. However, when there are crashes like this there are indications that is still a lot to be done in particular on road safety."