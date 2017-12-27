Man to appear in court for attempted murder of girlfriend’s son
The 33-year-old was arrested last week after allegedly trying to cut off the toddler’s penis using scissors.
CAPE TOWN - A George man is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday after he was charged with attempted murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.
Police responded to an incident in Rosemore last Thursday where they found a pair of bloodied scissors on the scene.
The police’s Malcolm Pojie says the mother heard the child screaming but by the time she got to him he’d already been attacked.
The child was rushed to the Red Cross Memorial Children’s Hospital for an urgent operation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
