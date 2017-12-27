Popular Topics


Man stabbed to death on Durban beach

It’s understood the incident occurred on Tuesday night at the north beach along the golden mile.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say they are investigating a case of murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at Durban beach.

It’s understood the incident occurred on Tuesday night at the north beach along the Golden Mile.

Police say the motive behind the incident is not yet known and has formed part of their investigation.

Rescue Care paramedics say the man was declared dead at the scene.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Rescue paramedics together with the SAPS reported to the Durban beachfront on Boxing Day at about 9 pm. On arrival, they found that a male believed to be 21 had sustained a single stab wound to his upper body. Paramedics assessed him but unfortunately, he had already passed away and was declared dead at the scene.”

