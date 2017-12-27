Man drowns at Strand beach

Paramedics say the incident occurred at Melkbaai beach earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has drowned after being swept out to sea at a Strand beach.

Paramedics say the incident occurred at Melkbaai beach earlier on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said: “At approximately 3:25 pm on Wednesday, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene where lifeguards were still searching for the man. The man, believed to be 20-years-old, was later found and unfortunately declared dead on the beach.”