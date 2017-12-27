Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever
EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC national conference, where a new president and leadership were elected, has reinforced corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the African National Congress (ANC) national conference, where a new president and leadership were elected, has reinforced corruption.
Malema was speaking at a Christmas celebration held for the elderly in his hometown of Seshego in Polokwane on Tuesday.
Speaking in his mother tongue of Sepedi to hundreds of citizens at the EFF annual Christmas party for the elderly, Malema urged them to hold politicians to account.
“There’s enough money… the government has a lot of money that’s meant to be for you but instead, money is used to serve politicians.”
Malema commented on the election of the new ANC leadership.
“They said they’ll self-correct, but they’ve ruined the ANC forever. They even elected Bathabile Dlamini after the Sassa saga showed her incompetence.”
Malema also spoke to the elderly about working together to fight the scourge of drug about among the youth.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
