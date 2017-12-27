M1 North, South double-decker section to be closed off for NYE celebrations

The Johannesburg Roads Agency says this is to ensure the safety of officials as well as of road users.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency has announced it will be closing off all roads leading to the M1 North and South on the double-decker section for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Spokesperson Nonhlanhla Nxumalo said: “All the access roads leading to the M1 North and South on the double-decker section, those are the roads that will be closed. And then this is just to ensure the safety of our team as well as road users.”