[LISTEN] Prophet Mboro lashes out at paramedics over child's death

A toddler died at Prophet Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng's church on Sunday after her mother brought her in for prayers.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News senior reporter Clement Manyathela, standing in for Stephen Grootes, speaks to Incredible Happenings's Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng about an incident where a child died at his church in the east of Johannesburg during a Sunday service.

"It's funny how people will lie... on Sunday I received a message from one of my assistant pastors that there is a child that's critically ill [sic] and I looked at the child, I could see the child was very weak," Motsoeneng says.

According to Motsoeneng, the child's mother brought her in and told him she had problems with dehydration. He adds he immediately said she needed to be taken to the hospital and put on a drip.

Motsoeneng accuses paramedics who responded to the incident of sitting inside the ambulance and not attending to the child.

He accompanied the child's mother to open a case of culpable homicide at the Alberton police station on Wednesday morning. Paramedics have accused the church of blocking them from attending to the child and assaulting one of them.

