KZN security guard to appear in court for killing dog owner

Cambodia’s Hun Sen vows to extend his more than 30 years in powerWorld
Rand firms as positive sentiment lures bullsBusiness
UK govt reportedly worried royal wedding guest list could spark tensionsWorld
Robbie Malinga fans encouraged to celebrate his lifeLocal
KZN security guard to appear in court for killing dog ownerLocal
More than 550 car accidents in Mpumalanga in December, say authoritiesLocal
City of Joburg worried by rise in drunk driving incidentsLocal
Public urged to refrain from starting fires in restricted zonesLocal
Traffic officer placed on leave after crash with alleged drunk teen driverLocal
England bowl Australia out for 327Sport
Zimbabwe in trouble as Morkel strikesSport
Record-breaking Kane eclipses Messi, Lingard saves Man UnitedSport
Boxing legend Willie Toweel (83) diesSport
Du Plessis misses Zimbabwe test, de Villiers leads South AfricaSport
Warner enjoys late Christmas gift on Boxing DaySport
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’Lifestyle
Friends, family visit Robbie Malinga’s homeLocal
'Music industry had more to gain more from Robbie Malinga'Local
[LISTEN] Warren Masemola on acting, alopecia and fameLifestyle
Tributes pour in for late Robbie MalingaLocal
South Africans mourn passing of music icon Robbie MalingaLifestyle
Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has diedLocal
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' soars to $745 million worldwideLifestyle
Pink reveals her biggest ‘mom fail’Lifestyle
‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’Local
[LISTEN] Vytjie Mentor reflects on ANC national conferencePolitics
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace ZumaPolitics
Finally, our plea has been heard - Khoisan activistLocal
ANC accused of trying to pressure ‘Nasrec 68’ into withdrawing caseLocal
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday seasonLocal
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leaderOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the 3 urgent fixes SA needsOpinion
[OPINION] How will Cyril Ramaphosa deal with Morocco?Opinion
[OPINION] What Cyril Ramaphosa must do nextOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
Uber warns of price surge on New Year's EveBusiness
Dollar index flat in light trade, bitcoin reboundsWorld
China, Pakistan to look at including Afghan in $57 billion economic corridorWorld
Dubai airline Emirates to stop flying to TunisiaBusiness
Unemployment expected to get worse, says economistBusiness
-
DA calls for all implicated in Steinhoff saga be brought to bookBusiness
KZN security guard to appear in court for killing dog owner
Police say the armed guard was intimidated by the victim’s pets, who were charging at him when he walked passed the house in Mandeni on Christmas.
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal security guard is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning for allegedly killing a dog owner.
Police say the armed guard was intimidated by the victim’s pets, who were charging at him when he walked passed the house in Mandeni on Christmas day.
He fired a shot to scare the dogs away but hit the owner in the head. He later succumbed to his injury in hospital.
The police’s Thulani Zwane says that the security guard is facing a murder charge.
“Although it’s an accidental shooting, the security guard will still face a murder charge. He must tell the court what really happened.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever2 hours ago
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’12 hours ago
South Africans mourn passing of music icon Robbie Malingaone day ago
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference10 days ago
Friends, family visit Robbie Malinga’s home15 hours ago
Northern Cape police arrest alleged money laundererone hour ago
