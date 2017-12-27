Popular Topics
KZN security guard to appear in court for killing dog owner

Police say the armed guard was intimidated by the victim’s pets, who were charging at him when he walked passed the house in Mandeni on Christmas.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal security guard is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning for allegedly killing a dog owner.

Police say the armed guard was intimidated by the victim’s pets, who were charging at him when he walked passed the house in Mandeni on Christmas day.

He fired a shot to scare the dogs away but hit the owner in the head. He later succumbed to his injury in hospital.

The police’s Thulani Zwane says that the security guard is facing a murder charge.

“Although it’s an accidental shooting, the security guard will still face a murder charge. He must tell the court what really happened.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

